Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The view from inside the shattered four-wheel-drive
The view from inside the shattered four-wheel-drive
News

Stray brick turns deadly missile on highway

by Talisa Eley
7th Sep 2018 2:03 AM

A FAMILY are lucky to be alive after a brick smashed through the windscreen of their four-wheel-drive, narrowly avoiding a child, in a shocking highway accident in the state's southwest.

The trio were travelling along the Warrego Highway near Miles at around 1.30pm today when a brick came flying off the back of a passing truck.

 

the dented bonnet and smashed windscreen
the dented bonnet and smashed windscreen

 

Police said the shocking accident could have easily ended in tragedy after the "missile" crashed through the vehicle, denting the trailer behind.

The brick struck with such force that it ripped a hole in the front bonnet and roof of the vehicle.

An eight-year-old boy had been sitting in the back seat, and miraculously escaped with only minor injuries.

 

The stray brick tore a hole in the windscreen …
The stray brick tore a hole in the windscreen …

 

His mother, 42, was also taken to hospital for minor cuts from the broken glass, while dad, 48, was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Detectives wish to speak with the driver of the vehicle which was travelling west on the highway at the time, and may not know about the accident.

A spokeswoman also urged motorists to take extra care securing loads on trucks and trailers.

 

… and exited the rear of the four-wheel-drive.
… and exited the rear of the four-wheel-drive.
brick editors picks miles roads warrego highway

Top Stories

    Security of payment reforms need to go further say subbies

    premium_icon Security of payment reforms need to go further say subbies

    Politics A packet or reforms to ensure there is no repeat of the sub contractor payment chaos after the collapse of Ostwald Bros, has noted flaws in the proposal.

    WATCH: Modern hang gliding born on Clarence River

    premium_icon WATCH: Modern hang gliding born on Clarence River

    News Hang gliding pioneer set to be internationally recognised tomorrow

    Sports volunteer award named in honour of Holly Butcher

    Sports volunteer award named in honour of Holly Butcher

    News Are you Clarence Valley's inaugural Volunteer of the Year?

    FUNDRAISER: Get your wig on!

    FUNDRAISER: Get your wig on!

    News Braunstone Wigging Out Fundraiser to raise funds

    Local Partners