Streaming giant drops five ‘iconic’ cult series

How I Met Your Mother, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sons of Anarchy, Grey’s Anatomy and Family Guy dropped on the Stan platform today to the delight of fans on Twitter.

Stan has made five popular series available to binge as it fights to compete in an increasingly crowded market of streaming services.

The announcement comes off the back of the launch of Disney+ and Apple TV+ earlier this month.

While each of the five series' are technically owned by the Walt Disney Company, news.com.au understands the streaming services came to an agreement allowing Stan to add them to its line-up.

Responding to the announcement on Twitter, eager viewers were thrilled to hear their past favourites were finally available to easily stream on Stan.

Others noted that How I Met Your Mother had recently dropped from Netflix, praising Stan for picking the popular comedy series up.

Buffy is now on Stan, so please don’t ask me to leave the house again — Shan 🍒❤️🌹 (@shannen_egan) November 28, 2019

stan bringing back how i met your mother after netflix takes it off, thank you 👌👌 — sarah (@saraahh__x) November 28, 2019

GREYS ANATOMY, BUFFY AND HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER ARE ALL ON STAN NOW. THANK YOU UNIVERSE. — laur ☆ TODAY!! (@lastkissperry) November 28, 2019

Why did no one tell me Grey’s Anatomy is now on Stan?

In unrelated news, I’m busy for the next month. — Megan Dingwall (@PegsontheLine) November 28, 2019

Beneath Stan's official tweet, followers flocked to suggest other programs they'd like to see made available to watch, many listing Buffy spin-off Angel, which ran from 1999 to 2004 and gained a cult following.

LEGENDARY INDEED 🙌

The unrivalled home of iconic TV series just got even bigger with How I Met Your Mother, Grey’s Anatomy, Sons of Anarchy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and for the first time ever in Australia, you can stream Family Guy. pic.twitter.com/WrPflYdM65 — Stan. (@StanAustralia) November 27, 2019

All the shows are from the 20th Century Fox TV vault, which is now owned by the Walt Disney Company after it completed a $US71.3 billion acquisition deal.

Stan previously featured a raft of Disney content before it was pulled from the platform ahead of Disney+'s launch in Australia.

It's understood there is an ongoing deal between Stan and Disney and this catalogue of 1990s and 2000s fan favourites are part of that deal.

More titles are expected to be added to Stan in the future.

Buffy, How I Met Your Mother, Sons of Anarchy, Grey's Anatomy and Family Guy are not on Disney+.