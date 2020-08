Police are at the scene of an ugly street brawl in North Rockhampton on Friday afternoon.

BREAKING: Police have been called to a street fight in North Rockhampton where as many as 20 people are brawling with golf clubs, fence palings and shovels.

Officers rushed to Painswick Street, in Berserker, shortly after 1.40pm.

There are reports from the scene that multiple people have been taken into custody.

