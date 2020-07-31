Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services responding to a suspicious package at Woolgoolga Post Office.
Emergency services responding to a suspicious package at Woolgoolga Post Office.
News

Street in lockdown as package triggers panic

Janine Watson
31st Jul 2020 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Emergency services were called to the Woolgoolga Post Office this morning after reports of a suspicious package.

The post office is located along Beach Street just past the playing fields and skatepark.

The Fire and Rescue NSW Hazmat Van attended along with the NSW Ambulance Service and several Coffs-Clarence Police cars. The NSW Rural Fire Service was also in attendance.

Emergency services responding to a suspicious package at Woolgoolga Post Office.
Emergency services responding to a suspicious package at Woolgoolga Post Office.

Several nearby shops and businesses including Cardow and Partners Real Estate, The Commonwealth Bank and Woopi Takeaway along Beach St were also evacuated.

The entire area was cordoned off with police tape.

The Advocate understands that vapour, or smoke, was coming from a parcel and that emergency services were called in as a precaution.

More details to come

coffs clarence police district lockdown post offices suspicious package woolgoolga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'VERY TRAUMATIC': Man arrested over sexual assault of girl

        premium_icon 'VERY TRAUMATIC': Man arrested over sexual assault of girl

        News POLICE have arrested and charged a man in relation to the aggravated sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in the Lismore CBD.

        WANTED: Have you seen this man?

        WANTED: Have you seen this man?

        Crime Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on outstanding...

        IN COURT: 12 People appearing in Grafton Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 12 People appearing in Grafton Court today

        Crime Here's a list of everyone appearing in Grafton court today, July 31

        Daily Catch-up: July 31, 2020

        premium_icon Daily Catch-up: July 31, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!