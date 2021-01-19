Street race crowd’s desperate effort to save man’s leg

A magistrate has warned hoons who use a notorious street racing site after details emerged of a horror crash.

A magistrate has warned hoons who use a notorious street racing site after details emerged of a horror crash.

A huge crowd desperately called for help after a horrific hit and run at a Wacol street racing event last year which left one man with an amputated leg.

The new details of the incident emerged on Tuesday after a Richlands magistrate issued a stern warning to hoons that they would automatically lose their licences for a year.

Jarrod Mark Tischler pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle at the illegal street racing event in Viking St, Wacol, on September 20 last year.

Raymond Rawi Katu walked free from Richlands Magistrates Court last week after facing a string of traffic offences including the hit and run.

He received an intensive correction order, a $400 fine and was disqualified from driving for four years.

The court heard Katu, who was drunk and stoned, ran into a Crestmead man after his passenger grabbed the wheel of his Volkswagen Passat.

The victim, 23, was thrown on the bonnet but Katu drove off with bodily parts still on his car, the court heard.

Tischler said outside court that he saw the incident and used his car to block the cul-de-sac as dozens of horrified onlookers called for an ambulance.

"It took about 20 minutes for them to turn up. He (the victim) wasn't screaming, he was really calm,'' Tischler told Quest Newspapers.

Magistrate Stuart Shearer, who was highly critical of police for not earlier stopping Katu's car, blasted Tischler for his "idiotic'' actions.

"The fact some poor bloke did lose his leg demonstrates how dangerous this (street racing) is,'' Mr Shearer said.

"It won't be long before you lose your car in a crusher (if Tischler reoffends).

"I've been dealing with this for years. First people turned up to Colbart St, then they moved to Formation St and now it's Viking St.

"But the courts have been very consistent - you will lose your licence for 12 months for a first offence.

"You (Tischler) better learn your lesson or it's going to get worse.''

OTHER SHOCKING DRIVERS TO FACE SOUTHSIDE COURTS

Irishman with $300 a week Guinness habit found asleep at the wheel

Serial drink driving Grammar Old Girl's latest sentence

DUI shocker: Slumped at wheel, seven times the limit

Wannabe air force pilot clocked at 148km/h while drunk

The police prosecutor told the court Tischler admitted to police that he was driving a Holden utility on Viking St earlier on September 20 which could be seen "drifting''.

It left clouds of smoke and came within metres of other cars queued up waiting to do the same.

A hidden police video captured about 200 onlookers on the street, in a light industrial area, at about 2am who were watching the hooning.

The prosecutor said there was a culture of hooning in the area, but Mr Shearer disputed that word because culture "implied intelligence and skill''.

Mr Shearer said his sentence had to act as a personal deterrence to Tischler and a general deterrence to others.

He fined him $1500, recorded a conviction and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

Originally published as Street race crowd's desperate effort to save man's leg