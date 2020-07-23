Street sweeping scrutiny makes for tense tender talk

ON THE surface it was a straightforward motion to start a tender process, but the mood of the discussion suggested it was anything but.

On Tuesday, the Clarence Valley Council Corporate Governance and Works committee resolved that council proceed to open tender for the provision of street sweeping services, following a decision in April to reduce the level of service.

However, the preceding discussion during the meeting made for some – at times – awkward viewing as councillors pressed council staff on a number of points.

The staff report explained the street sweeping service should be delivered via a contract rather than by direct plant and labour hire now that a full-time street sweeper and operator was not needed.

The direct plant and day labour option involved hiring a contractor from an approved list of tenderers at an hourly rate.

“With the adopted Levels of Service and flexibility sought required (sic) around days and hours of service delivery, it is recommended that the most cost effective and financially beneficial service delivery approach will be to contract the service rather than provide by direct plant and day labour.” the report stated.

However, after general manager Ashley Lindsay made it clear the purpose of the tender was to specify the levels of service and the “frequency and timing of such services”, Cr Andrew Baker pointed out an apparent contradiction between what he was saying and what was in the report.

To ensure value for money staff recommended the contract “retain flexibility in the specification and not rigidly prescribe the methods or timing of the works”.

Mr Baker said if council went to tender “without a prescriptive model” it might be in danger of receiving different offers which then wouldn’t be comparing “apples with apples”.

After a long silence as Mr Lindsay read the section of the report to which Mr Baker was referring, he said it was not his “area of expertise” and the key for council was to get a desired outcome with the service.

“We will take that on notice and clarify that to make it clear,” he said.

It was also pointed out that the report had come to council two months early, as the previous motion had directed staff to report back in September.

Cr Peter Ellem asked whether there was some “undue haste” in bringing it to council so soon.

Mr Lindsay replied they had completed the trial and assessment, and it was always the staff intention to recommend it go to tender.

Cr Karen Toms then pointed out that the contractor currently fulfilling the service was not actually one of the two companies on the approved list of tenderers for street sweeping.

“Did we actually offer … the second person that tendered on that list or did we just go to somebody who didn’t tender.”

Mr Lindsay said they did go to the other firm on the list and they were “cost prohibitive”.

When Cr Toms pressed Mr Lindsay on whether the cost was different to what they tendered, he responded with “I’ll just say, it was cost prohibitive”.

The motion to go to tender was passed 3 – 2 with Crs Jim Simmons, Jason Kingsley and Arthur Lysaught voting for it and Crs Toms and Ellem against.

A final decision will be made at the full council meeting next Tuesday.