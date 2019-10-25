Strength in numbers for new chamber president

New president of the Yamba Chamber Of Commerce James Allan of Caperberry.

ALMOST a year to the day that his family took over well- known Yamba cafe Caperberry, James Allan is ready to represent Yamba business as a whole.

Mr Allan was elected as the new president of the Yamba Chamber of Commerce at their annual general meeting on Tuesday, and he said he wanted to see more businesses represented

"First things first, we need to boost numbers. The numbers of business represented are down on what they have been, and then we have that real clout with council and government,” he said.

"I think it's pretty obvious that Yamba is on an upward trajectory, I think 2020 is going to be a really big year for Yamba so it is important to get more businesses on board.”

Mr Allan said he saw the Chamber as the conduit between the businesses, council and government.

"I meet with those people once a month and can take it back to the businesses and have that communication,” he said.

Mr Allan said he felt he had been a good communicator in the past, and wanted to be able to use those skills in his role as president.

"I'd like to see the chamber bring a focus on economics more and benefiting business. It needs to be about businesses benefiting from the chamber, and we need to be able show them they have access to information and events that benefit them financially,” he said.

With the highway building coming to a halt next year, and the accessibility of Yamba becoming easy, Mr Allen said there was great opportunity for the town.

"We talk to people here at the cafe all the time, and even in the winter months there's a pretty good indication that people know where Yamba is now ... and there's really not that lull there traditionally has been,” he said.

Mr Allan said he was looking forward to getting into the role, and wanted to make the chamber work for all the businesses in town.

"It's time to ride the wave in 2020 and beyond,” he said.

"And if anyone isn't a member they should call the cafe or get in touch.”

YAMBA CHAMBER

James Allan - President

Hayley Talbot - Vice president

Rosilyn Woodward - Secretary

Ruth Cameron- Treasurer

Deb McCredie, Bev Mansfield, Ric Angelo - Executive