Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man accused of sexually touching a doctor has been granted bail.
A man accused of sexually touching a doctor has been granted bail.
Crime

Curfew, booze ban for man accused of assaulting doctor

Liana Turner
27th Apr 2020 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN charged by police with sexually touching a doctor at a Tweed hospital has been granted bail.

Clark Brendon Josef, 35, has not entered formal pleas to his three charges of sexually touching another person without consent.

Police will allege he was taken to hospital for treatment of lacerations to his fingers and head about 11pm on April 16.

He required stitches and during treatment, he allegedly inappropriately touched a female doctor several times.

He was then removed by security and police later spoke with him at a Tweed Heads motel.
Police initially said the incident occurred at Murwillumbah District Hospital but Mr Josef's bail conditions prohibit him from visiting the Tweed Hospital, except for emergency medical treatment.

He was initially refused bail by police but when the matter went before Lismore Local Court on Thursday, he was granted strict conditional bail.

He is required to live at a Tweed Heads address and will be subject to a curfew between 9pm and 6am and must not drink alcohol.

He was also ordered to contact the Magistrate's Early Referral Into Treatment program by Tuesday, April 28.

The matter will go before Tweed Heads Local Court on May 11.

lismore local court northern rivers community northern rivers crime
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nymboida cop among new police recruits

        premium_icon Nymboida cop among new police recruits

        News FIVE new officers announced for the Coffs/Clarence Police District.

        IN COURT: 58 People appearing in Grafton court

        premium_icon IN COURT: 58 People appearing in Grafton court

        Crime Here's a list of people appearing in court today, April 27

        Gough sits down with O’Meara, founder of TNT bowls

        premium_icon Gough sits down with O’Meara, founder of TNT bowls

        Bowls The bowls dynamo has had a big influence in the Clarence, paving the way for a new...

        Shelton ready to spill the Special Beans

        premium_icon Shelton ready to spill the Special Beans

        Horses Could the young filly be next up for the spotlight? There are plenty of reasons to...