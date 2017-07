A tip of the hat from boys 1-6 year old fashion winner Noah Paul on Maclean Cup day.

THE kids took over the stage on Maclean Cup day to fight out the fashion stakes.

Aged from 1 right through to their teens, more than 110 little models showed off their race outfits for the judges.

If you missed seeing their outfits, or couldn't get your iPhone out in time, we've got every entrant right here for you in our galleries.

Can you spot your future supermodel?

