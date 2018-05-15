Man's 'extreme' injuries prompt strike force investigation

Richmond Police District has established Strike Force Bulgundara to investigate after a man found with serious head injuries in Ballina, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

POLICE have established Strike Force Bulgundara to investigate what happened to a man who was found with serious head injuries on a Ballina footpath.

About 2am on Sunday, emergency services were called to River Street after a passer-by found a man unconscious on the footpath.

Aaron Marks, 38, from Iluka, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital with serious head injuries.

He remains in an extremely critical condition.

Officers from Richmond Police District have established Strike Force Bulgundara to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police have information he left licensed premises on River Street at Ballina, about 11.55pm on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said police were trying to work out what occurred and how the injuries were established.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Aaron in his last movements before he was located by the police."

"He was not far from the Ballina RSL when found.

"He is in extremely critical condition and is currently on life support at Gold Coast University Hospital.

"We've spoken to a few people who were in the vicinity on that night however we really need anyone who may have seen Aaron at any stage during the Saturday night or Sunday morning to get in contact with Crime Stoppers or Ballina Police."

Detectives are urging anyone with information or anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.