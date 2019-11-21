Strike Force Tronto investigating fire south of Grafton

Bushfire has burnt through large areas of the Orara Valley. Photo: Nana Glen RFS.

NSW Police is urging the community to be vigilant and report suspicious activity as investigations continue into the cause of bushfires across the state, including in the Clarence Valley.

Investigations into suspicious fires are being conducted by detectives from individual police area commands and police districts, with assistance from specialist officers attached to Strike Force Tronto including a bushfire at Glenreagh.

Strike Force Tronto, comprised of detectives from the Financial Crimes Squad’s Arson Unit, has been working closely with individual police area commands and police districts to provide specialist assistance and advice to police on the ground.

Since August this year, legal action – which ranges from cautions through to criminal charges – has been taken against 54 people for 69 bushfire-related offences.

State Crime Commander, Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith, said detectives use a range of proactive techniques and strategies in the lead-up to and during the bushfire danger period.

“Since the Emergency Declaration last Monday, Strike Force Tronto has provided expertise to four police area commands and 12 police districts,” Assistant Commissioner Smith said.

Police are using proactive strategies and techniques to target potential bushfire arson and reduce the occurrences and impacts of bushfire arson.

“Bushfires can be catastrophic, and any report of a deliberately-lit fire is treated extremely seriously,” Assistant Commissioner Smith said.

“Profiles on people deemed to pose a risk in relation to potential bushfire arson are prepared each season and provided to individual police area commands and police districts.

“This process continues using additional intelligence collected throughout the danger period.”

Assistant Commissioner Smith said the community has an important part to play in investigations.

“Information provided to police from members of the public can help identify and apprehend an arsonist and could help the police to prevent bushfire arson occurring,” Assistant Commissioner Smith said.

“If you see someone acting suspiciously, contact police, and if you see a bushfire, members of the public should always phone triple-0.”