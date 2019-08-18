STRIKE LEAGUE: Hurricanes, Storm and Cyclones livestream

The Northern Territory’s NT Strike League is here we are livestreaming ten games. Art: Stuart Thornton

The Strike League week three clash between Hobart Hurricanes and Southern Storm will be livestreamed right here on Sunday from 10.30am Darwin time. It will be followed by the Hobart Hurricanes and City Cyclones from 2.30pm.

The league holds much significance for Australian cricketers, with the next tier of Big Bash players fighting to show they are worthy of the step up.

Alex Doolan playing for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League match against Adelaide Strikers. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Big Bash star Jordan Silk has been signed up to play while the Hobart Hurricanes are making their first appearance in the Strike League this year.

The Hurricanes have former Test cricketer Alex Doolan, rising fast bowler Riley Meredith and all-rounders Keegan Oates and Simon Milenko in their ranks.

The 2019 Strike League squads. Art: Stuart Thornton

You will be able to watch the action here. On Sunday you will be able to click on links below from the specified times for the Hobart Hurricanes versus Southern Storm and then the Hobart Hurricanes versus City Cyclones.

Both games will be available to watch on replay soon after.

Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.

The NT operates on Australian Central Standard Time, which is 30 minutes behind Hobart, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

The livestream will begin at 10.30am (ACST) or 11am (AEST) with the first match, and the second match will begin at 2.30pm (ACST) or 3pm (AEST).

For more information visit the My Cricket website.