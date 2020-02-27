Strike was premeditated but no ambush

Cr Andrew Baker denies ambushing a fellow councillor during debate whether Yamba’s access road should have roundabouts or traffic lights.

Cr Andrew Baker denies ambushing a fellow councillor during debate whether Yamba’s access road should have roundabouts or traffic lights.

IT LOOKED like an ambush, it smelt like an ambush, but Cr Andrew Baker’s attempt to force traffic lights on Yamba, was a principled attempt to get Clarence Valley councillors to do the right thing.

“It was never going to get up,” Cr Baker said of his attempt at Tuesday’s Clarence Valley Council meeting to have a motion for roundabouts on Yamba Rd tossed out on a point of order and replaced with his own foreshadowed motion for traffic lights.

“It was the only possible, correct approach to take, but politics took over.”

Cr Baker struck quickly after Cr Peter Ellem moved council accept a motion for two roundabouts in place of the four agreed to a year ago.

He read a detailed foreshadowed motion onto the record and as soon as he finished called a point of order to rule out Cr Ellem’s motion.

He said it was out of order because it did not reveal all sources of funding for expenditure as Section 10.9 of the Code required of councillors.

Mayor Jim Simmons declined the point of order and Cr Baker moved dissent. This was lost 6-2.

Cr Baker denied he ambushed Cr Ellem, but said he’d gone into the meeting prepared with his costings and legal details for his point of order so they were on the record for all to see.