Jacqui Aeschlimann in front of empty shelves cleared by thieves at their Maclean sports store. Adam Hourigan
Crime

Five minutes of mayhem: Robbery crushes sports store owners

Adam Hourigan
by
7th Aug 2019 6:46 PM
IT TOOK six years to build up, mostly working seven days a week, but took robbers only five minutes to devastate sports store owners Kane and Jacqui Aeschlimann.

Their Kanes Sports Maclean store was broken into on Monday night, and Ms Aeschlimann said it was just devastating for the couple.

"It's so disappointing. In small business it's very hard, with the economy and retails it's hard," she said.

"We've got insurance, but we've got to pay the excess, change the locks, and our premiums will go up, and we have to pay to replace the stock."

CCTV cameras throughout the Maclean CBD picked up the robbers between 12.37am and 12.40am.

"It was called in by a member of the public who happened to be walking down the street and saw something going on," Ms Aeschlimann said.

"The police came from Iluka and I got the call about 1.15am."

Watching the incident unfold in the night vision, it shows a Mitsubishi car with a spoiler do a U-turn in the street, and then break in, carrying boxes out of the store.

"They were professional, they knew exactly what they were doing with the lock, and knew exactly what they wanted to take," Ms Aeschlimann said.

"They took State of Origin gear, and labelled stuff, Adidas, Henleys, which we're one of the few suppliers of the Northern Rivers, Champion, which is another popular brand.

"They've grabbed most of our Asics shoes, which we've only had a week. Some of the stuff was only put up on Monday afternoon for a few hours."

Ms Aeschlimann believed it would've taken the robbers only a few minutes to take what they wanted, using boxes to carry the items to a waiting car.

She said that police had been "fantastic", with forensics attending first thing the next morning and dusting for fingerprints, finding that the thieves had most likely used gloves.

"They've told us they will find out who did it, but doubt we'll get anything back."

Most disappointing was the theft of their work laptop, which not only had all their business items on it, but photos of the children since babies, which she said hadn't been backed up for a while.

"I live in hope we'll get that back, but we'll see," she said.

"It's a big day now to figure out what's gone and get organised."

Ms Aeschlimann said it was the first time in their six years in Maclean their buesiness had been robbed, though their house was broken into two years ago.

"That was hard enough, especially for the kids," she said.

"But this is complete violation. You try so hard and this happens.

"We're devastated. We work hard, rarely have time off. Kane works seven days a week, so it's devastating."

Ms Aeschlimann thanked the local community who had rallied around her since she posted news of the break-in on social media.

"The response has been huge. it's been shared from Coffs Harbour to Ballina," she said.

If anyone has information, please contact Grafton police or call Crime Stoppers.

crime maclean nsw police sports
