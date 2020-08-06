Strong cattle sales brings higher prices

Saro Pastoral of Copmanhurst was selected as the vendor of the week at this weeks prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor sold a total of 21 head including 7 cows and 14 lightweight vealer calves. The best of the cows (pictured) sold for 275.2c/kg to gross $1,414.53/head while the calves topped at 526.2c/kg to gross $789.30/head. The offering was sold by Farrell McCrohon Stock and Station Agents

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

THERE were 293 head yarded at the Grafton Fat Cattle Sale on August 4, 2020.

There was a lift in numbers this week, export cattle were well supplied, and condition was good. The market for both bullocks and cows was fully firm, even though one processor didn’t operate. Prime vealers were very scarce, however, 406.2c/kg was reached for calves going to slaughter. Restockers were lacking weight but prices still very good in a fully firm market.

SALE HIGHLIGHTS

A/c LAD Investment Pty Ltd sold Brahman Bullocks 310c/kg averaged 725kg - $2,247.50 p/hd

A/c Penrose Asset Pty Ltd sold Angus Bullocks 310c/kg averaged 672.5kg - $2,084.75 p/hd

A/c B & W Borsato & Caldieraro sold an Angus Steer 315c/kg weighed 590kg - $1,858.50

A/c Angus McDonald sold Angus Steers 373.2c/kg averaged 475kg - $1,772.70 p/hd

A/c Jesse O’Neill sold Santa Cross Steers 400.2c/kg averaged 424kg - $1,696.85 p/hd

A/c PJ & WJ Beel sold a Charolais Heifer 314.2c/kg weighed 510kg - $1,602.42

A/c PJ & WJ Beel sold a Brahman Cross Cow 285.2c/kg weighed 635kg - $1,811.02

A/c EW & NR Dean sold an Angus Cow 282.2c/kg weighed 665kg - $1,876.63

A/c W & S Donoghue sold Charolais/Santa Cross Cows 282c/kg averaged 615kg - $1,734.30 p/hd

A/c LAD Investments sold Limousin Cows 278.2c/kg averaged 563.1kg - $1,566.61 p/hd

A/c LR & VB Franey sold Angus Steers 430.2c/kg averaged 338kg - $1,454.08 p/hd

A/c MA, DM, CA & KA Johnson sold Brahman Vealer Heifers 406.2c/kg averaged 285kg - $1,157.67 p/hd

A/c T & N O’Rourke sold Angus Vealer Steers 546.2c/kg averaged 169.3kg - $924.64 p/hd

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

A TOTAL of 491 head of cattle were yarded at Grafton on Tuesday. The market was a very strong one again with bullocks selling to 326c/kg to average 316c/kg. Heavy cows sold to 289c/kg to average 276c/kg. The young cattle market was exceptionally strong with a large percentage of the weaner steers selling between 410c/kg to 300c/kg. The best of the weaner steers sold to 548c/kg. Re-stocker weaner heifers also sold unbelievably well with most sales between 370c/kg to 450c/kg.

SALE HIGHLIGHTS