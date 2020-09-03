Strong demand back at saleyards

Tracey Conroy of Lilydale was selected as the vendor of the week at this weeks prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor sold a line of 10 head comprising of bulls, heifers and cows. One of the vendors 3 bulls was the highest grossing animal of the entire sale. This bull was a large-framed Charolais which sold for 290.2c/kg at the hefty weight of 895kg to gross the sale topping price of $2,597.29.

Farrell McCrohon Stock and Station Agents

300 head of cattle yarded at Grafton yesterday. The market continued on with all categories selling fully firm to dearer. The best of the bullocks sold to 315c/kg, feeder steers topped at 380c/kg to average 370c/kg. Heavy export heifers sold to 346c/kg to average 320c/kg. Best of the cows sold to 292c/kg to see the cow draft average 268c/kg. Restockers were exceptionally strong with light steers selling to 618c/kg. Heavier weaner steers sold between 400c/kg to 500c/kg. The same strong demand continued on to the weaner heifers with the best of these selling to 600c/kg.

Sale Highlights

Jikero Partnership bullocks sold to 315c/kg weighed 625kg to return $1960/hd

Col Wingfield bullocks sold to 328c/kg weighed 490kg to return $1600/hd

A D & M L Scott bullocks sold to 320c/kg weighed 500kg to return $1391/hd

Col & Donna Wingfield bullocks sold to 346c/kg weighed 460kg to return $1583/hd

T A Conroy cows sold to 285c/kg weighed 572kg to return $1613/hd

B G & M L Walker cows sold to 280c/kg weighed 405kg to return $1127/hd

Ramornie Station Angus steers sold to 432c/kg weighed 254kg to return $1092/hd

A I Green & Co Angus steers sold to 454c/kg weighed 238kg to return $1074/hd

Hills Creek Angus steers sold to 516c/kg weighed 190kg to return $977/hd

T B & M P Day bobby calves sold to 610c/kg weighed 130kg to return $791/hd

Punchbowl Creek Angus steers sold to 618c/kg weighed 85kg to return $530/hd

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

There were 309 head yarded at Grafton Fat Cattle Sale 1st September 2020.

A small increase in numbers this week. All types were represented. The few bullocks sold slightly easier, mainly due to two processors not operating. A good run of cows came forward and sold fully firm to a shade dearer. Processors could not compete with restockers in the young cattle, once again, the market for weaner cattle was very strong.

Sale Highlights include:

A/c Paul Van Den Berg sold Angus Steers 377.2c/kg averaged 511.7kg – $1,930.01 p/hd

A/c WV Ide sold an Angus Heifer 293.2c/kg weighed 530kg – $1,553.96

A/c DM Plumb & JM Walker sold Angus Heifers 362.2c/kg averaged 420kg – $1,521.24 p/hd

A/c D & T Brewis sold Santa Cows 286.2 c/kg averaged 640kg – $1,831.68 p/hd

A/c Ken McKenzie sold Brahman Cross Cows 282.2c/kg averaged 563.8kg – $1,590.90 p/hd

A/c W & G Chevalley sold a Brangus Cow 291.2c/kg weighed 605kg – $1,761.76

A/c Baryulgil Pastoral Co sold Hereford Cows 288.2 c/kg averaged 513.3kg – $1,479.43 p/hd

A/c Gordonbrook sold Brangus Cows 281.2c/kg averaged 528.6kg – $1,486.53 p/hd

A/c DG & BJ Scott sold Brahman Cross Cows 283.2c/kg averaged 561.7kg – $1,590.64 p/hd

A/c W & G Chevalley sold a Brahman Bull 283.2c/kg weighed 780kg – $2,208.96

A/c KE Taylor sold Simmental Cross Vealer Heifers 462.2c/kg averaged 226.7kg – $1,047.65 p/hd

A/c T & N O’Rourke sold Angus Cross Vealer Steers 560c/kg averaged 180kg – $1,008.00 p/hd

A/c Benjamin Simpson sold Speckle Park Vealer Steers 508.2c/kg averaged 212.5kg – $1,079.93 p/hd

A/c Lily Pond Farm sold a Santa Vealer Bull 588.2c/kg weighed 110kg – $647.02