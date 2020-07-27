Strong field of dogs set to compete in Red Dog Bonus Final

GREYHOUNDS: Grafton Greyhounds race tonight with another very strong 10-event card set down for decision. After last weeks 'strip out' on the punt we need to get back to that winning feeling on the tipping. Looking at the best bet on tonight's card I have gone to Race 3 The Ladbrokes Cash In 1-3 Wins over 305m. Here I have made Jimary Passion from box one my best bet of the night. From the powerful Mal Ross team who are firing on all cylinders at the moment Jimary would only have to run up to her best time of 17.48 to win this race tonight.

Tonight's main event on tonight's card is Race 6 The Ladbrokes Red Dog Bonus Final Series over 407m worth a cool $2800 to the winner. All these dogs went around in the heats last week and we had three heat winners, with the fastest heat winner being the Leon Cunningham-trained Slipping Away running 23.21, leading all the way and beating the smart Jimary Star. Tonight, Slipping Away has drawn the red alley and he will certainly be hard to beat in this final where I think there are four good hopes.

Our second fastest heat winner last week was the Troy Butler-trained That's Lil Coco who was most impressive spearing out of box two running splits of 8.49, 14.77 and 23.26. Although That's Lil Coco moves into the tricky box five draw tonight if he can reproduce last week's run at just his second run on the track, he should be hard to beat. Our other heat winner was the Leslie Green-trained Payment Time who was also most impressive leading all the way defeating the very strong finishing Jimary Cricket in 23.27.

I, like most people last week, thought Jimary Cricket was going to win on the home turn when Jimary Cricket was a close second to Payment Time but not to be outdone Payment Time held Jimary Cricket in the run home win by a neat length. I have tipped Jimary Cricket in tonight's final purely because it has a good draw in box two but as I said earlier it would not surprise me if one of about five of these dogs won this final tonight.

Tonight's two top-grade races are races 5 and 10 and what great races these races appear on paper. Firstly Race 5 The Ladbrokes Same Race Multi over 407m sees the reappearance of Warren Kempshall's champ Modified Trunk. The Trunk has been a tremendous money spinner for the Kempshall's winning 23 of his 49 starts including nine out of 17 over this distance with his P.B of 22.92. If the Trunk can step cleanly tonight (which he normally does) I expect him to run around the 23 second mark and chalk up win number 24.

Trevor Rice Kalang Beach drawn out in box seven is always a chance here at Grafton in these type of races as he always gives 100 per cent and Andrew Monaghan's Two Points away drawn out in box 8 has to be a good hope as well as she has a good 23.15 win to her credit here at Grafton when winning back on April 23.

Tonight's other top-grade Race which just happens to be the last race is Race 10 The Clarence Valley Shed Stakes over 305m. Here we see Ben Ellis little pocket rocket Push Me drawn in box one take on Mick Patterson's Axle Whelan from box eight. These two greyhounds have won 56 races between them and would you believe they have both run identical times in their PB here at Grafton having both won here in a near record 17.19.

Tonight, Ellis bitch will probably just start favourite because of the cherry box one draw but I am tipping Pattos Axle Whelan to explode out from the eight and cause just a little upset in the last.

Tonight's first of 10 races begin at 6.03pm and the last is 9.03pm.

GRAFTON GREYHOUNDS TIPS FOR MONDAY, JULY 27