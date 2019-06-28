Strong start for Clarence Youth

NEW BEGINNING: Hayley Phemister (centre) turns the ceremonial first sod alongside Grafton Police Chief Inspector Joanne Reid, Member for Page Kevin Hogan, CEO of PCYC NSW Dominic Teakle and Detective Chief Inspector Paul Simpkins of the Youth and Crime Prevention Command in front of a crowd of community stakeholders and supporters.

Adam Hourigan

IT MAY have been a tiny hole in the ground, but for the stakeholders behind the PCYC complex in Grafton it is a huge opportunity.

And holding the shovel was not a politician or a CEO, but 15-year-old Hayley Phemister from Nana Glen, who credits the Coffs Harbour centre for helping her find a career path.

"I didn't really know what I wanted to do before I joined PCYC NSW's Fit for Work program. Now I have clear goals to achieve and I have secured a job in hospitality. It feels good to have goals and a future to look forward to," Hayley said.

"It's exciting that PCYC is coming to Grafton because it means more kids like me can benefit."

OPENING CEREMONY: PCYC an exciting opportunity for Clarence youth

PCYC NSW CEO Dominic Teakle said the organisation was committed to delivering a modern, fit-for-purpose community sport and recreation facility for the entire community of Clarence Valley on the current site of the Grafton Basketball Centre.

"We work to empower young people to reach their full potential," he said.

"We do this through sporting, recreation and leadership programs that young people can relate to and genuinely engage with.

"Today's sod turning ceremony brings us one important step closer to delivering this for the Grafton community and we are grateful for their continued support and help in shaping the future of PCYC Grafton."

The new centre was made possible by a $5million contribution from the State Government, and the combination of Clarence Valley Council, Coffs Clarence Police Command and donors like the John Laing Charitable Trust and Serco Foundation.