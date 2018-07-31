Strong support for ambulance station

Mr Gulaptis is surrounded by members of the Iluka Ambulance Action Group. Front and centre is 12 year-old Iluka Public School students Millie Speirs who designed the logo for the campaign t-shirts.

THE ILUKA LOCALS have sent a strong message with 250 community members descending on the golf club for a meeting with Ambulance NSW officials and politicians.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis was at the Iluka Golf Club there to see the strong community support for an ambulance station in Iluka.

Mr Gulaptis said the community has spoken and its message has been heard loud and clear.

"Despite what Ambulance officials are saying about where Iluka fits in the scheme of things, I will continue to advocate very strongly for an Ambulance Station in the coastal village as I believe it is justified.

"It has one of the highest ageing populations across the state with 60% of residents over the age of 60, is a popular tourist destination which triples in size during the peak season and is quite isolated being surrounded by national park with only one way in and out.

"I have already spoken to the Health Minister and the Deputy Premier and will continue to press a strong case for Iluka.

"Yamba was told "no" some year's ago but that never stopped community campaigner Jim Agnew agitating the powers that be until an Ambulance service was realised.

"There is nothing more powerful than a community unified in its cause and I have assured them I will walk side by side with them in their campaign for an Ambulance service."

Mr Gulaptis congratulated John and Ann McLean of Iluka who have steered the campaign after collecting more than 11,500 signatures on a Petition.

Stay tuned for The Daily Examiner's a full report on this issue.