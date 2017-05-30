21°
Strong surf forecast for NSW coast

Bill North
30th May 2017 4:30 PM
Surf Life Saving NSW has issued a dangerous surf warning for much of the NSW coast for the next few days.
Surf Life Saving NSW has issued a dangerous surf warning for much of the NSW coast for the next few days. Surf Life Saving NSW

POWERFUL conditions forecast for NSW waters from tomorrow have prompted Surf Life Saving NSW and the Bureau of Meteorology to a issue warning for those farewelling the last of the autumn sun to be careful when participating in any water based activity.

A dangerous surf warning is in place from Wednesday from Wooli in the state's north to the Far South Coast of NSW.

The deceptively powerful conditions are expected to last until at least Saturday with swimmers, surfers, rock fishers, and boat users all urged to check the latest forecast.

The southerly swell will develop overnight with a predicted peak of around 3.5 metres as it travels up the coast.

Sydney will likely experience the conditions by mid-morning on Wednesday with the surging surf set to hit Northern NSW in time for the first day of winter on Thursday.

Additionally there will be a long period swell of up to 10 seconds in most parts of the coast, which is particularly important for rock fishers to be aware of as they get on and off exposed platforms.

With the flags coming down on the patrol season in April and only a few beaches across the state patrolled by lifeguards, NSW operations manager Andy Kent has urged the public to take the warnings seriously.

"The best advice we can give people is to be aware of their environment and the changing conditions," Mr Kent said.

"Take the time to study a recent weather forecast before heading out and let others know what your plans are.

"A great first point of call is the BeachSafe website which provides an overview of all the patrolled beaches and also any closures."

Mr Kent also urged all beachgoers not to take any unnecessary risks.

"The drownings that we have seen over summer reinforce the importance of swimming at a patrolled location and we strongly encourage everyone thinking about engaging in an activity on or around the coast to make that extra effort and go where lifeguards are."

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a gale wind warning for the several regions along the NSW coastline including the Coffs Coast.

General Safety Tips During Dangerous Surf Conditions:

  • Avoid rock fishing and water activities on exposed beaches/rock-shelves
  • Only swim at patrolled beaches, between the red & yellow flags. See www.beachsafe.org.au for patrolled locations/times
  • Check the official Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecast before undertaking rock fishing and water activities
  • Boaties should seek advice from Marine Rescue NSW and always wear a lifejacket
  • If witnessing an in-water emergency dial Triple Zero - Police

Roads and Maritime Services issue warning to boaters

ROADS and Maritime Services has issued an alert to boaters after a Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warning about dangerous surf conditions from tomorrow from Ulladulla to Wooli.

Skippers and owners of small craft should be on high alert and check the conditions before considering crossing a coastal bar or heading offshore.

Rock fishers should also check weather forecasts before heading out to make informed decisions about fishing near the expected dangerous surf.

Strong winds can also cause damage to vessels on moorings which have been poorly maintained.

Every skipper is responsible for the safety of their vessel and all on board. Roads and Maritime advises skippers to:  

  • Check the official weather forecast before and during boating and 'if in doubt, don't go out'
  • Ensure the boat and its equipment is suitable for the conditions
  • Log on/off with a Marine Rescue NSW marine radio base for every trip offshore
  • Wear a lifejacket.

