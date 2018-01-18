Strong winds, big waves close beaches

HIGH tides, big swells and strong winds may have closed some of the Clarence Valley beaches, but it is still one of the best summers on record according to Clarence Valley lifeguard coordinator Greg Wylie.

Sunday saw lots of holiday-makers head back to work, and huge winds pick up on the Clarence coast.

With a new moon in the sky and a low-pressure cell off the coast, Mr Wylie said there were high tides and four-metre swells, which did not make for perfect swimming conditions.

"Yesterday we had several beaches open, but some didn't open in the early morning," he said.

In the afternoon, Iluka beach, Yamba Main Beach, Convent Beach, Brooms Head, and Minnie Water beaches were open, however Pippi Beach and Wooli were not.

Mr Wylie said while this can be inconvenient, there were still places for people to swim.

"Yesterday morning when Main Beach was closed, the swimming pool was open and Convent Beach was open with roving patrols," he said.

"When beaches are open, people are following the rules."

He said the large swells were probably giving a few surfers stories to tell.

"It's far from doom and gloom, it's rather novel and it keeps the hair on the back of the lifeguards standing straight," he said.

Mr Wylie said there were still lifeguards stationed at closed beaches to move people on for their own safety.

"They will be moved, redirected to other beaches that are open. It's on the wrong side of sensible to swim at closed beaches," he said.

The forecast was likely to change on Friday, with all beaches set to open for the weekend.