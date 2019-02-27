Menu
Johan Francois Schwartz was questioned by police. Picture: Christian Gilles
Crime

Strongman home invader laid to rest in NSW town

27th Feb 2019 11:19 AM
SYDNEY strongman Bradley Soper will be farewelled in his hometown of Dubbo in country NSW as police continue to piece together how he died in a home invasion.

Detectives say Harrington Park resident Johan Francois Schwartz, 44, was woken early on February 17 by his dogs barking and found Soper in his home.

A struggle ensued and Soper, a 34-year-old personal trainer and weightlifter, lost consciousness and couldn't be revived by paramedics.

Farewelled... Bradley Soper’s death prompted an outpouring of grief. Picture: Instagram
Police outside the Harrington Park home. Picture: Monique Harmer)
His death prompted an outpouring of grief by friends and others who knew him as a prominent figure in the competitive strongman scene or as a fixture around gyms in Sydney and Dubbo.

An obituary published by central west newspapers, described him as a "greatly loved and adored son" and "great mate and mentor to many".

The obituary, which called for donations to CanTeen Australia in lieu of flowers, notes Soper's cremation service will be held on Wednesday morning at Dubbo.

"Taken way to (sic) young mate," a friend wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "We had some great times over the years. Until we meet again."

A police source, last week, said post-mortem and toxicology examinations were inconclusive and further tests would be carried out to determine what happened in the hours leading up to Soper's death.

The results of those tests are yet to be made public.

Johan Francois Schwartz was questioned by police. Picture: Christian Gilles
