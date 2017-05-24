Stuck LandCruiser causes problems at Brooms Head

NOT SO FUN: A bogged Toyota LandCruiser at Brooms Head.

A DRIVE along the beach at Brooms Head almost ended in disaster for the owners of a Toyota LandCruiser on Sunday after the car got stuck in the sand just north of the Cakora Lagoon outlet.

Brooms Head resident John Ibbotson watched as rescuers attempted to remove the Queensland-registered car from its sandy resting point as the tide continued to rise.

NOT SO FUN: A bogged Toyota LandCruiser at Brooms Head. John Ibbotson

He said after more than one-and-a-half hours and many attempts, the car was finally removed.

NOT SO FUN: A bogged Toyota LandCruiser at Brooms Head. John Ibbotson

The Sunday afternoon bogging raises the question though if 4WD vehicles should still be allowed to drive on beaches? Is the danger posed by getting bogged and stuck in sand worth the risk?