Stuck LandCruiser causes problems at Brooms Head

Jarrard Potter | 24th May 2017 12:30 PM
NOT SO FUN: A bogged Toyota LandCruiser at Brooms Head.


A DRIVE along the beach at Brooms Head almost ended in disaster for the owners of a Toyota LandCruiser on Sunday after the car got stuck in the sand just north of the Cakora Lagoon outlet.

Brooms Head resident John Ibbotson watched as rescuers attempted to remove the Queensland-registered car from its sandy resting point as the tide continued to rise.




He said after more than one-and-a-half hours and many attempts, the car was finally removed.




The Sunday afternoon bogging raises the question though if 4WD vehicles should still be allowed to drive on beaches? Is the danger posed by getting bogged and stuck in sand worth the risk?

MOVIE REVIEW: King Arthur - Legend of the Sword

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Why the critics have got Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur all wrong.

