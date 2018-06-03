Student asleep? Teacher's response has everyone cheering

TEACHERS can sometimes take it personally when students fall asleep.

After all, they put an extraordinary amount of behind-the-scenes work in to make lessons as engaging, fulfilling and the opposite of sleep-inducing as possible

But when long-time English teacher Monte Syrie saw his pupil Meg nod off during class, he let her carry on dreaming. And no,not because he just couldn't be bothered with the demands of teaching anymore, but for a novel (and heartwarming) reason.

Meg fell asleep in class yesterday. I let her. I didn't take it personally. She has zero-hour math, farm-girl chores, state-qualifying 4X400 fatigue, adolescent angst, and various other things to deal with. My class is only a part of her life, not her life. No, she did not use — Monte Syrie (@MonteSyrie) May 16, 2018 her time wisely in class yesterday. She didn't get her essay turned in. She knew that. I knew that, but I didn't beat her up about it. Didn't have to. She emailed it to me last night at 9:00 PM. On her own. I know we all somewhat subscribe to this notion that there's a right way — Monte Syrie (@MonteSyrie) May 16, 2018 of doing things, and letting kids sleep in class falls outside the boundaries. I get it, and I'm not suggesting that we make it a permanent part of repertoire /routine, but I am suggesting that we sometimes trust our instincts, even if it goes against the grain, maybe especially — Monte Syrie (@MonteSyrie) May 16, 2018 if it goes against the grain, for I am not always convinced the grain best considers kids. In a different room, Meg may have been written up for sleeping in class and given a zero for a missing essay, but she wasn't in a different room; she was in my room. My room. — Monte Syrie (@MonteSyrie) May 16, 2018 And in my room there are lots of things I CAN do. I can't control the world outside. I can't offer Meg a math class later in the day. I cannot feed her horses (many horses) in the morning or evening. I cannot run 6 race-pace 300's for her. I cannot spirit away her teen trouble. — Monte Syrie (@MonteSyrie) May 16, 2018 But I can give her a break. She was not being rude or disrespectful yesterday when she nodded off. She was tired. So I gave her a break. I can do that. And I want to believe, I have to believe--else my life is a lie, that it will come back in the end. And it did. Meg got her — Monte Syrie (@MonteSyrie) May 16, 2018 essay done. In fact, serendipitously, she proudly told me so when I ran into her at the grocery store at 6:45 this morning. She was getting some breakfast before her 7:10 math class. She'd been up since 5:00 doing chores. #myroom #project180 — Monte Syrie (@MonteSyrie) May 16, 2018

People were inspired by his different, considerate approach - and shared their own stories.