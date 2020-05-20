Menu
Drunk man at bar with keys and cellphone - drink driving generic
Student blows 0.169 after bike crash into home

by Lea Emery
20th May 2020 5:30 AM
AN INTERNATIONAL student was so drunk when he crashed a motorbike into a Gold Coast home he does not remember what happened.

Maik Ferreira-Lima had a blood alcohol reading of 0.169 per cent when the motorbike he was riding went through the security doors of a Clear Island Waters home on February 12 this year.

Ferreira-Lima pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of driving under the influence of liquor.

Prosecutor Reece Foort told the court police were called that evening being told about a disturbance at a home.

When they arrived they saw the broken door and Ferreira-Lima standing over the bike, which was on it's side.

He had a blood alcohol reading of 0.0169 per cent.

Ferreira-Lima, through an interpreter, told the court he was had only recently arrived on the Gold Coast from Brazil to study English.

He has a degree in civil aviation from Brazil.

Ferreira-Lima said he did not remember what happened and apologised.

Magistrate Pam Dowse fined him $1000 and ordered he pay $722 to repair the doors.

"You must not drink and drive for anything while you are in Australia," she said.

Magistrate Dowse disqualified him from holding a drivers licence for six months.

Originally published as Student blows 0.169 after bike crash into home

