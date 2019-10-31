Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Whitsunday student has been charged after allegedly assaulting a teachers-aide.
A Whitsunday student has been charged after allegedly assaulting a teachers-aide.
Crime

Student charged over teacher aide headbutt, face spit

Jordan Gilliland
by
31st Oct 2019 6:26 PM | Updated: 6:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WHITSUNDAY student has been charged after allegedly headbutting and spitting in the face of a teacher's aide outside a high school.

Police were called to the scene on Tuesday morning, October 29, after the 14-year-old boy allegedly assaulted the 46-year-old woman. 

Police say the teacher's aide was directing students away from powerlines that had fallen outside the high school and providing a duty of care at the time of the alleged attack.

The student allegedly became abusive after being asked to move away from the powerlines and approached the woman. 

Police say the student then headbutted her, before spitting on her face and fleeing the scene.

The teacher's aide was transported to hospital.

Police located the teenager at a nearby private residence where they arrested him and later charged him with assault.

He was remanded in custody and is due to face Mackay Children's Court today, October 31.

The attack came a day after an 11-year-old girl was charged for allegedly stabbing a teacher at a school in Townsville.

assault crime school assault whitsunday crime whitsunday school
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        McClymonts return home for special Jacaranda Thursday

        premium_icon McClymonts return home for special Jacaranda Thursday

        Whats On Ahead of their special One Acoustic Night gig at the Saraton Theatre, Molly and Brooke McClymont share what Jacaranda Festival means to them

        GHOSTS DENIED: Grafton left disappointed after NSWRL snub

        premium_icon GHOSTS DENIED: Grafton left disappointed after NSWRL snub

        Rugby League The Ghosts are searching for answers after a brutal email from NSWRL

        • 31st Oct 2019 5:00 PM
        Deadly duo rack up the runs as Tuc-Cop topple Westlawn

        premium_icon Deadly duo rack up the runs as Tuc-Cop topple Westlawn

        Cricket The potent pair were too hot to handle last night at the crease.

        Award-winning author back to feel the Jacaranda Magic

        premium_icon Award-winning author back to feel the Jacaranda Magic

        Books Dannika Patterson returns to Grafton for Jacaranda Festival