Student dancers wow crowd with stunning performance

A GROUP of mainly Grafton indigenous school students completed a four-month program with one of the world's leading dance companies with a lunchtime performance in the Saraton Theatre in front of more than 300 people yesterday.

Students from Grafton and South Grafton high schools and Grafton and South Grafton public schools performed a variety of dances they learned with the Bangarra Dance Company as part of its Rekindle Youth Program.

The company's youth programs director Sidney Saltner said the programs taught young indigenous people their culture through dance.

"We have been coming to work with these young people since February," Mr Saltner said.

"We work with them to tell their stories through dance."

Mr Saltner said the transformation of the young dancers was remarkable.

"When we came, many of them had two left feet and two crossed eyes," he said.

"We have been able to teach them a lot about who they are."