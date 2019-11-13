Student deported after 'extremely disturbing' attack at uni

Among the disturbing acts, Wang poured water over her and posted photos of the woman in her underwear on Chinese social media app WeChat, encouraging others to masturbate to them.

A CHINESE international student will be deported after he locked a woman in a music room and assaulted her during an "extremely disturbing" attack at a university campus.

Renyixu Wang, 21, locked the woman in a music room, assaulted her and made her "bark like a dog" during the degrading attack at the University of Queensland.

The music student appeared at Brisbane District Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to deprivation of liberty, unlawful stalking, computer hacking, assault occasioning bodily harm and distributing visual recordings.

Prosecutor Ryder Reid told the court the 27-year-old woman was led to the quiet music room July 11, 2018 after Wang became angry that he had not heard from her in 24 hours.

"He made her kneel and bow her head and apologise, taking a number of photographs of her in that position," Mr Reid said.

"The defendant kicked her on the knee and pushed her into a piano.

"He made her make animal sounds, including barking like a dog and croaking like a frog."

Mr Cook said he then continued the terrifying assault by making her lie on her stomach, grabbing her by the neck and "squeezing" her face into the floor.

He threatened to kill her if she made a sound, the court heard.

Wang then poured water over her and posted photos of the woman in her underwear on Chinese social media app WeChat, encouraging others to masturbate to them.

Wang also transferred $1200 to his bank account, which he later returned.

Once he let her leave, Wang followed her to her apartment "lurking" outside and calling her 53 times, before he was arrested by police.

The court heard the victim, who was also an international student, had since returned to China but was left "psychologically damaged" by the attack.

Defence barrister Tony Kimmins stressed that his client was young, had entered an early plea of guilty and had no criminal history.

Judge William Everson did not hold back, calling Wang's behaviour "extremely disturbing".

"Not only was your behaviour cowardly, shameful and disturbing, it was also very sinister," Judge Everson said.

"What you did by posting intimate photos of her on the internet on WeChat was nothing short of disgusting."

Judge Everson said Wang's "precious" upbringing might have stunted his emotional development.

"You treated her like an object. How precious of you to think that you ... had the right to treat her like that," he said.

"You have brought shame on yourself, shame on your family and you have caused her considerable pain."

Judge Everson sentenced Wang to 11 months' jail to be immediately suspended for two years.

The court heard he had already spent 13 months in jail and would now be deported to China.

- NewsRegional

*For 24/7 domestic violence support, phone the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.