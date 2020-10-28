Menu
Saint Stephen's College student was injured during a PE session (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
News

Student impaled in groin in freak high school accident

by Jeremy Pierce and Greg Stolz
28th Oct 2020 12:47 PM
A Gold Coast high school student has been impaled by a javelin in a horrific accident during a PE session.

The boy, from Saint Stephen's College, tripped over the javelin, which pierced his groin.

He is being treated by paramedics.

The accident happened just before 11am.

It is understood he was trying to jump over a javelin which was embedded in the ground when he tripped and fell on top of it.

A QAS spokeswoman said the young boy, reportedly in his pre-teens, was stable, and is being assessed for a groin injury following an incident involving a javelin at 10.52am.

The high acuity response unit and critical care paramedics are on scene.

More to come.

