Crime

Student tried to smuggle MDMA in condom to Defqon. 1

by Ashleigh Gleeson
12th Feb 2019 6:43 PM
A bright 20-year-old neuroscience student who tried to smuggle more than 100 MDMA caps into a Penrith dance rave where two ­people died from suspected overdoses texted a contact "Gurl… I'm soo scared" before she was caught.

Tracey Nguyen pleaded guilty at Penrith Local Court on Tuesday to drug supply after a police sniffer dog stopped her from ­entering Defqon. 1 Festival in September 2018.

Court documents say she ­became "nervous" and "erratic" ­before being taken to be strip searched.

She had a yellow condom filled with 114 capsules inside her underwear, police facts state.

 

Tracey Nguyen, 20, has pleaded guilty to trying to smuggled MDMA caps into Defqopn. 1 last year. Picture: John Grainger

 

When she was placed under ­arrest she proclaimed: "I'm innocent I didn't do anything".

In a subsequent interview at Penrith Police Station she told officers the capsules inside the condom were "M" (a common street name for MDMA).

She also allegedly tried to lie and say she found the drugs in a park near her home.  

Court documents say Nguyen, who studies neuroscience and microbiology, told police she was going to give the drugs to her friends and "some might give me money but not others".

When police seized her phone they found conversations, including one with a contact in which Nguyen writes: "Gurl would u be able to get off someone else inside. I'm alrdy brining 12.34g. Im soo scared coz its my first time for dq. But ive done a few indoor before. And everyone says dq has 30 dogs. And 100 polices."

 

She was stopped by a sniffer dog on the way into Defqon. 1. She was later stripped searched where police found 114 caps inside a condom stuffed in her underwear. Picture: Supplied

 

The contact writes back: "I don't know if he has more that's the thing. There's like 2-3 dogs max. But yes there's heaps of cops."

Police facts also say that another text conversation quoted $25 as the cost of a cap.

Two festival-goers eventually died at the event. There is no suggestion Nguyen's foiled smuggling attempt is linked to the fatalities.

Nguyen, who appeared tearful as her lawyer Leo Premutico ­entered the guilty plea on her ­behalf, will be sentenced in March.

