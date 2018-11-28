Student strike ignites local debate

A NATIONAL school strike has divided the Clarence Valley community, with some labelling it as youth "brainwashing”.

Tomorrow, students across the region will take part in a national classroom walkout to call on politicians to take urgent action on climate change and stop the Adani coal mine.

Clarence Valley students will take their concerns to Page MP Kevin Hogan's Grafton office on Prince St.

"We are calling on Mr Hogan to Stop Adani's gigantic coal mine and to help create jobs in other sectors like renewable energy so that we can have a safe future,” South Grafton High School student Riley Swarbrick said.

"We may be too young to vote but that doesn't mean our local MP shouldn't consider the impacts climate change will have on us,” Riley said.

However, not everyone is convinced, with the event reigniting debate about young people having a voice in global conversations.

"Sorry, but no child under 16 should ever be involved in a protest let alone one about climate (change),” one resident posted on a social media page.

"Shame on us using children to support a scam,” another added.

Despite the criticisms, tomorrow' planned strike will help measure the desire for Clarence Valley's youth to be heard regarding global issues.

"Friday isn't about trying to push anything on the kids,” School Strike 4 Climate Action organiser Shane Primrose said.

"It's about saying there's a space here for them and they can use it they wish,” Mr Primrose said.

Mr Hogan said he commended those willing to raise their voice.

"Free speech is a wonderful right we have in this country. I applaud anyone, including our youth, who exercise this freedom we have,” he said.

Whether one believes in the campaign or not, student activism has been alive for decades with the most well-known environmental crusader Severn Cullis-Suzuki inspiring other young people to use their voice.

At age 12, Severn appealed to world leaders to provide a better world for her generation to inherit at a 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development.

Riley said: "We may be still in school but we know the mining and burning of coal causes climate change and is already causing worse natural disasters, droughts, bushfires, and heatwaves.

"Our politicians are wasting time and putting our future in danger.”

The student strike starts at noon.