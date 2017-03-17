Students awarded for anti-bullying work

GOOD WORK: Iluka Public School students Jade Simon, Year 2, Jazmyn Adey, Year 6, Malachy Holmes, Year 4 and Jack Simon, Year 5, have all received highly commended for their posters in the Interrelate anti-bullying competition.

THE students from Iluka Public School are saying no to bullying.

For the past three years, the Clarence Valley school has entered Interrelate's Say No To Bullying poster competition, and this year, four students from Iluka have been rewarded.

Jade and Jack Simon, from Years 2 and 5, and Malachy Holmes, Year 4, received highly commended for their posters and Year 6 student Jazmyn Adey was one of 10 regional finalists in NSW and is in the running for the major prize.

Lynne Essery, the teacher in charge of the program at Iluka, said the program really helped kids as they started school each year to understand that bullying wasn't acceptable.

"Interrelate is an established association that is connected to the welfare of students," Ms Essery said.

"One of their particular focuses is raising awareness that bullying is not acceptable. So each year they have a poster competition for schools to enter in different regions and through that the different schools have had lessons designed around the concept of no bullying.

"This year was about respect, respect for yourself and respect for others and taking responsibility for your actions."

At the start of each year, Ms Essery takes the theme from Interrelate to the teachers at Iluka Public School and they develop lessons around the theme.

"Then there is a poster competition and children are able to design their own poster in relation to the concept," she said.

"Basically from Years 1 to 6 have entered the competition ... and then from that there is a selection process, for example unfinished work doesn't go in the competition."

Ms Essery said the children responded very well to the program.

"We are very lucky at our school because the children do care for one another and look after one another," she said.