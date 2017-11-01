Students benefit from course

YEAR 11 students from St Andrew's Christian School participated in a Youth Leadership Course and showed their public speaking skills at The Showcase Evening on Wednesday, October 11.

All the students were involved in running the evening, and entertained guests with impromptu as well as extended speeches on a range of topics.

The school extends its thanks to the Mighty Clarence Toastmasters Club, which freely gave its time to guide students through this valuable course.

Congratulations to the following eight students for their great results in the Newcastle Primary Mathematics Competition:

Year 6 Distinction: Adrion Gibson.

Year 5 Distinction: Boweon Arnett, Nathan Waterson.

Year 5 Merit: Letisha Stevenson, Hugh Scott, Eli Adams, Stephen Dobber and Brody Massina.

The school held its Jacaranda Fair with a great crowd attending. Everyone enjoyed the stalls, especially the giant auction with many great bids for a quality line-up of goods. Children enjoyed the many rides on offer. The school thanks the many Grafton businesses who supported this event.

Yesterday students in 2018 Year 12 participated in a Discovery Day put on by Southern Cross University at its Coffs Harbour Campus.

Meanwhile Year 7 and 8 students participate in a Water Safety Program at Grafton Pool which encourages students to improve on basic swimming strokes and achieve a Swim and Survive Award suitable for their ability.

As part of this program students will also develop their First Aid skills.

