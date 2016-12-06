Students brush up on teeth cleaning skills

Angel Robinson, Wyatt Jewell, Mia Murray, Thomas Watters, Elyse Roberts get into some good teeth cleaning habits thanks to a pack provided to them by Fresh Dental.

WITH the excitement of school holidays and Christmas just around the corner, students at Gillwinga Public School were reminded yesterday that while they're on holidays, they're not on holidays from brushing their teeth.

That was the message from Fresh Dental Care dental therapist Bernadette Basset, who visited the school to reiterate the importance of keeping on top of their brushing routine while they're on holidays.

"When kids are on holidays they can let everything go, and it's crazy how many forget to brush their teeth and fall out of that routine," Ms Basset said.

"The main message was to remind the kids that they need to keep brushing their teeth twice a day, and they stay in their wonderful brushing habits, because it's very important to keep that routine going."

Ms Basset said correct technique was also important when brushing, and also reiterated to the students the proper way to clean their teeth and gums.

"If you're not brushing your teeth in the right way, then you're only really doing half the job," she said.

"The importance of healthy gums as well as teeth is something that I also hoped to remind the children of."

Gillwinga Public School principal Phil Cavanagh said the students enjoyed the lessons, and correct technique was crucial skill to learn.

"Oral hygiene is always important to keep their mouths nice and clean and their teeth looking good," he said.

"It's important the kids learn these skills now, because they continue right through which is why it's so important."

The students also received a new toothbrush and toothpaste from Fresh Dental Care.