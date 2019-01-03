Young kids learning coding for holiday fun

Code Camp has kept this trio from St Peters College, Springfield busy: Dahlair Nagra, Julia Bordin and Advay Deo. Picture: AAP/Renae Droop

Code Camp has kept this trio from St Peters College, Springfield busy: Dahlair Nagra, Julia Bordin and Advay Deo. Picture: AAP/Renae Droop

PRIMARY school children as young as five are spending time this summer holiday learning how to code and create apps.

School aged children at several schools in Brisbane have already chosen to spend time creating their own apps at workshops run by Code Camp and more are planned.

The first was at a three-day camp at St Peter's Lutheran College in Springfield before Christmas.

St Peters College, Springfield students Xander and Joshua Kerr at Code Camp. Picture: AAP/Renae Droop

The workshops are run by Code Camp, which was founded in 2013 when eight children attended a camp in Sydney, but now Code Camp has had 45,000 primary school aged children attending camps at 200 schools.

Organisers are expecting about 5000 enrolments over the school holidays.

After the three-day Code Camp, students have their own app to show family and friends and can access to Code Camp World, the platform used to create apps so that they can further their coding skills at home.

Code Camp chief of operations Hayley Markham said parents were beginning to realise that coding was an important skill for children that would provide them with opportunities in the future.

Code Camp offers different levels for children of all abilities. The most advanced levels are for children who have attended previous camps.

The more experienced participants create a game using world-first 3D technology in Augmented Reality, programmed in 3D using pure JavaScript.

During these summer holidays Code Camp will launch a Web Hackers workshop offering the chance to children as young as seven to code their own website.

The Sydney-based co-founders Ben Levi, Peter Neill and Dan Zwolenski are excited by the ability to integrate coding into the classroom.

Mr Zwolenski said digital technologies were now a compulsory part of the National School Curriculum, so schools were adopting new programs related to coding into their lesson plans.

"There has been a big surge in teachers taking our professional development courses so that they're equipped to teach these new subjects to students," he said.

"It's an exciting time for both the students and us.

For more details about Code Camp visit codecamp.com.au

The upcoming camps in Brisbane will be held at Springfield Anglican College and St Peter's Indooroopilly from January 14-16.