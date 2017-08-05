Students develop practical skills

WE CAN DO IT: Wooli Public School students Tamsyn McConnell, Sandi Skennar and Ruby Iredale have been using skills they learn in the classroom to build sandpits.

IT'S all systems go at Wooli Public School right now with students working on a veggie garden and using practical skills to build sandpits.

Principal Robyn Parnell said one of the schools main priorities at the moments is project based learning in senior classes.

"We're trying to find ways to engage the students and make their learning more interesting and relevant to their lifestyle," Mrs Parnell said.

Navrin Howard, Zac and Kaiden Vancea, Sava Dobra-Garrett, Teak Blemmings-Turnbull and Regan Howard work on the computers at Wooli Public School. Caitlan Charles

As part of the project based learning, the senior students have been constructing two sandpits, one for the school, and one for the preschool.

"All the children that have been involved in the program have been really keen to become involved and learn the skills, they've been working with our school chaplin and they have been working on developing technology skills with me in the classroom and then going out and putting those skills into place in the playground."

GREEN THUMBS: Hunter Armstrong, Isaac Bibby, Arie Cave, Rahda Blemmings-Turnbull and Ruby P in the Wooli Public School garden. Caitlan Charles

Students have also been working with a local resident to develop a stunning veggie garden that has been nominated in the Clarence Valley Council Living Sustainably awards.

"We've had quite a good gardening program here for many years and it's run with support from community members," Mrs Parnell said.

"(Wooli resident) Nick works with the children every week, with the teachers as well, and they start the gardens from scratch at the beginning of the year each year, they develop the soil to work out what nutrients are needed into the soil... young seedlings are started from scratch, they are grown in our nursury and each week new vegetables are planted.

"After about two months, students get to see the products of their labour and they are staring to harvest what's growing in the gardens.

"A lot of the produce is then cooked for the students at school and we try and organise Kids in the Kitchen sessions one a term, otherwise the produce is sent home with the children."

Isaac Bibby and Hunter Armstrong get their hands dirty while working in the garden at Wooli Public School. Caitlan Charles

Wooli Public School students have been building sandpits for the school and preschool as as part of their project based learning. We asked them what they had enjoyed most about the build:

SANDI SKENNAR, Wooli Public School: I like using the drill. Caitlan Charles

TAMSYN McCONNELL, Wooli Public School: I like measuring and working out how much wood we needed. Caitlan Charles