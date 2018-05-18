Students Facebook live themselves smoking weed in uniform

Three New Zealand students have been suspended after posting a video of themselves smoking weed in school uniform on campus. Picture: Facebook

A GROUP of New Zealand students who filmed themselves smoking weed in school uniform on campus and streamed the footage to Facebook live have been suspended.

The almost three-minute video was broadcast on Facebook on Thursday afternoon with the caption "having a stoney" and has been viewed tens of thousands of times.

It shows the three boys, all wearing their Southern Cross Campus uniforms, filming themselves preparing the weed and then smoking it from a Mountain Dew can - all while giving a running commentary.

The boys smile and crack jokes while they share the can. The boy sitting in the middle, who allegedly uploaded the footage to Facebook, shows off the drug in front of his cell phone.

"Look at these mean buds," he says to the camera.

One of the boys unwraps a piece of aluminium foil containing marijuana. Picture: Facebook

’Look at these mean buds’ the boy boasts to the camera. Picture: Facebook

The boys filmed themselves in school uniform. Picture: Facebook

They converted a can Mountain Dew into a bong. Picture: Facebook

Stoned on school grounds at Southern Cross Campus. Picture: Facebook

Southern Cross Campus principal Robin Staples said he was aware of the video and is "very disappointed".

"This does not reflect the school's principles," he told the New Zealand Herald.

Mr Staples later confirmed the trio had been suspended.

"I don't think they appreciate the consequences," he told Stuff.co.nz. "They will be regretting what they've done."

Mr Staples says the school found out about the video on Thursday and that it might seem like a "little bit of a laugh" right now, "but the consequences will be clear".

"We're taking it seriously ... it's disappointing, but we'll be working with the families to decide our next steps."

The students are believed to be aged 12 and 13.