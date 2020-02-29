Students’ fight for life-changing program

Isaiah Thornton, 17 and Damon Kirby, 18 - lobbied for Clontarf Academy to be run at South Grafton High School.Photo: Adam Hourigan

DAMON Kirby's school attendance was so bad he was kicked out - now he is thriving, about to finish high school with plans to become a teacher.

"I got kicked out because I just stopped going to school. I came over here, had to do year 11 again but, it's probably the best thing that's happened in my life," he said.

Now about to complete his studies at South Grafton High School, Damon has seen a huge improvement in his attendance and performance, all thanks to a program he campaigned tirelessly for.

The Clontarf Academy at South Grafton High School has helped more than 70 indigenous students take a passion for sport and use it to instil skills and values to build education, life skills, self-esteem and employment prospects.

Originally from Brewarrina, the site of the first Clontarf Academy in NSW, Damon had heard amazing stories from his cousins enrolled in the program.

"I've known how good Clontarf is and I just thought the kids here, around this area, they would love it," he said.

When discussions with the school's principal weren't pushing the project forward, Damon and his friend Isaiah Thornton, took matters into their own hands.

"Our voices weren't heard, whether we wanted it. It was all the adults, so we thought let's take it on board, let's show them that we want it," he said.

"I just went out of my way one day and went look, we really need it here. I said is it all right if I get a petition, sign all the boys, and they said, 'Go for it, this is all you'."

"I got all the indigenous boys in the school to sign the petition, we took it straight up there … from there it all started happening."

The program kicked off in May last year with academy director Bobby Batty at the helm.

"Our end goal is getting the boys to school, keeping them in school, doing everything we can to support them here and then we chase work," Mr Batty said.

Through morning group training sessions, activities, camps and assistance with assessment, Mr Batty said the program aimed to make school a "happy place for them to be".

On Friday, NSW Governor Her Excellency The Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC paid a visit to the academy, an advocate for the education system, Ms Beazley was impressed with the impact the program had made.

"What is really fantastic is the improvement in school attendance, just from the connection with the program and with each other," Ms Beazley said.

After school, Damon wants to move home to Brewarrina as a primary school teacher, a future he knows wouldn't be an option if it weren't for the academy he fought for.

"My mentor Luke Walker is looking into some bridging courses in Armidale, so we'll go suss them hopefully next term."