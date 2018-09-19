Students go old school as masters pass on age-old skills

CHIPPING AWAY: Iluka woodworker Roy Ellery, pictured with his "logbook" made from jacaranda, will be one of the tutors working with the students today.

CHIPPING AWAY: Iluka woodworker Roy Ellery, pictured with his "logbook" made from jacaranda, will be one of the tutors working with the students today. Adam Hourigan

MOBILE phones and other gadgets will be put aside for lathes, saws and chisels for a group of South Grafton High students today.

Two groups of six teenagers from the school will spend the day with some members of the Clarence Valley Woodworkers Association, broadening their skill base and returning home with a piece of craft work each.

Association member and former school principal Colin Lang helped set up the inaugural workshop to be held at the school.

"One group will spend the day working on the lathe, turning out a wooden bowl,” he said.

"The other group will use a technique called intarsia - putting small pieces of wood together to make a 3D picture - to create a little image of a gecko.”

Mr Lang said the woodworkers would get the students to display their works at a special section of their annual display in the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club during the Jacaranda Festival.

"The students and their tutors are going to have lunch and morning tea together,” he said.

"So it's going to be a real inter-generational meeting so people can pass on skills and get to know each other.”

Mr Lang said the wood they will use had been sourced around Grafton streets from trees blown down in storms.

"It's mainly camphor laurel that's actually been stored at the school over the past 15 years,” he said.