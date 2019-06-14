Students go to the moon and back

Freya Thompson, Tomas Green and Luke Goodwin learnt all about the moon landing 50 years ago.

OOHS and aahs could be heard from St Mary's Primary School yesterday as students were able to get about as up close with outer space as you can without hopping in a rocket.

The Starlab Australia Off This Planet planetarium made its way to the school to teach kids about the big unknown, honouring the 50th anniversary of the Apollo XI moon landing.

Year 6 student and budding astronomer Brooke Chapman said the experience was exceptional but she didn't think donning the astronaut suit was for her.

"I had no idea there were so many different constellations," she said.

OUT OF THIS WORLD: Michael Perdikaris and Addison Peppernell are awestruck after learning about the moon landing 50 years ago. Kathryn Lewis

"I would like to work with someone like NASA, it would be really cool being a part of sending people into space."

Starlab Australia presenter Peter Bush said after a decade giving presentations, his passion hadn't dimmed.

"If everybody got an opportunity to go around the planet, we would look on our earth a little differently."

Students were taken into a blow-up planetarium where they were shown the constellations of the night sky, taught how a rocket works and even saw a moon rock.

"This is science, it's hands on, they actually see the proper stuff. They need to know about the movement of the earth, they need to know about the phases of the moon," Mr Bush said.

AWESTRUCK: St Mary's Primary pupils exploring space with Peter Bush. Kathryn Lewis

"It gives them an idea what they can see from telescopes here in Australia.

"Their brains are working in different ways, that enhances their experience."

Mr Bush said there was so much to cover in so little time, but it was crucial to incorporate more than "just the Greek constellations".

"It's high time we brought in some of the Aboriginal story telling."

Mr Bush and fellow presenter Lyn O'Halloran will be visiting Iluka Public School today.