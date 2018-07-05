Students hear a powerful message for Naidoc Week

EVEN though the pupils at Grafton Public School will be on holiday, they will miss nothing of the significance of this year's Naidoc Week celebrations.

Because of the holiday break, the school held Naidoc Week celebrations at its Monday assembly, where the children heard about this year's theme 'Because of Her, We Can'.

For at least 65,000 years, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women have carried the dreaming stories, songlines, languages and knowledge that have kept their culture strong and enriched them as the oldest continuing culture on the planet.

Clarence Valley woman Helen Brown has made a substantial contribution, transitioning from a survivor of the Stolen Generation to sitting on the board of the NSW Aboriginal Legal Service.

On Monday Ms Brown and three generations of her family with her were a living demonstration of this year's Naidoc theme.

A proud Kamilaroi woman who married a Bundjalung man, Avery Brown, she told how she had struggled for many years to become reunited with her four brothers.

Her daughter, Liz Kavanagh, who works with Abcare, stressed the importance of education in helping the family achieve the success it enjoyed.

After they spoke the local Us Mob dancers and didgeridoo player Dean Loadsman entertained the school with a selection of Aboriginal dances.

On Saturday The Daily Examiner will feature Helen Brown's full story as part of a Naidoc Week feature.