Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PROUD HERITAGE: Aboriginal didgeridoo player Dean Loadsman entertains students at Grafton Primary School's NAIDOC celebrations.
PROUD HERITAGE: Aboriginal didgeridoo player Dean Loadsman entertains students at Grafton Primary School's NAIDOC celebrations. Tim Howard
Community

Students hear a powerful message for Naidoc Week

5th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

EVEN though the pupils at Grafton Public School will be on holiday, they will miss nothing of the significance of this year's Naidoc Week celebrations.

Because of the holiday break, the school held Naidoc Week celebrations at its Monday assembly, where the children heard about this year's theme 'Because of Her, We Can'.

For at least 65,000 years, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women have carried the dreaming stories, songlines, languages and knowledge that have kept their culture strong and enriched them as the oldest continuing culture on the planet.

Clarence Valley woman Helen Brown has made a substantial contribution, transitioning from a survivor of the Stolen Generation to sitting on the board of the NSW Aboriginal Legal Service.

On Monday Ms Brown and three generations of her family with her were a living demonstration of this year's Naidoc theme.

A proud Kamilaroi woman who married a Bundjalung man, Avery Brown, she told how she had struggled for many years to become reunited with her four brothers.

Her daughter, Liz Kavanagh, who works with Abcare, stressed the importance of education in helping the family achieve the success it enjoyed.

After they spoke the local Us Mob dancers and didgeridoo player Dean Loadsman entertained the school with a selection of Aboriginal dances.

On Saturday The Daily Examiner will feature Helen Brown's full story as part of a Naidoc Week feature.

grafton public school helen brown liz kavanagh naidoc 2018 us mob balun ngahriga
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Highway bridge to close for six weeks

    Highway bridge to close for six weeks

    News Chatsworth Island entrance to be closed along with old Mororo bridge for upgrade work

    CHURCH FIRE: Witnesses heard voices before blaze

    premium_icon CHURCH FIRE: Witnesses heard voices before blaze

    Crime Police suspect church fire was lit by arsonists

    Hooroo tuckeroos, hello 'lucious' gums

    Hooroo tuckeroos, hello 'lucious' gums

    Environment New trees to line street in Yamba

    Local Partners