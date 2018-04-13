Students honour the fallen at Chatsworth Island

Wearing a poppy, Chatsworth Island school leader Sumira Mahoney looks up at the flag near the cenotaph at an Anzac service for the school.

Wearing a poppy, Chatsworth Island school leader Sumira Mahoney looks up at the flag near the cenotaph at an Anzac service for the school. Adam Hourigan

IT was a small ceremony for a small school, but the students of Chatsworth Island Public paid their respects to those who fell in the wars at an Anzac Day ceremony on Thursday.

With many wearing poppies, they recited poems, sang, and laid wreaths at the riverside cenotaph watched by a crowd of teachers, parents and community members.

The Chatsworth Island ANZAC sub/committee of the Iluka sub/branch of the RSL will again this year conduct a Dawn Service at the Chatsworth Island cenotaph.

This will be the fourth consecutive year the dawn service has been celebrated.

Muster will be at 5.15am for a 5.30am start.

The school captains from Chatsworth Island Public School will deliver the Anzac Address, and piper Alister Smith from the Maclean Pipe Band will play the lament for the laying of wreaths and will also pipe the final Hymn, Amazing Grace.

People who want to place a tribute on the cenotaph are requested to contact Roger Jones on mobile 0459112784 to register their names and also, those attending if they so wish should bring along a chair and if the weather looks any-way inclement, an umbrella.