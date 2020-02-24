Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Multiple people have been injured. Picture: 7 News/Channel 7
Multiple people have been injured. Picture: 7 News/Channel 7
Breaking

Students injured in scaffolding collapse

by Ally Foster
24th Feb 2020 11:44 AM | Updated: 12:14 PM

Multiple students have been injured after scaffolding collapsed at a school in Sydney's southwest this morning.

NSW Ambulance crews were called to the incident at Campbelltown Performing Arts High School on Beverley Road just after 10am.

At least nine patients have been taken to hospital, believed to be aged between 16 and 18.

The majority of the patients suffered lower leg injuries, with one patient treated for a head injury.

The structure was being used for school photos when it collapsed.

NSW Police were called to the scene after receiving reports a number of students had been injured in a fall.

"Emergency services were called to the school following reports a number of students had fallen off a platform during a photo shoot," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

Two patients have been taken to Liverpool Hospital and seven have been taken to Campbelltown Hospital.

Multiple ambulance crews are still on the scene and are assessing a number of students.

Images from the scene appear to show the warped scaffolding placed on the school's sporting field.

 

More to come

More Stories

Show More
accident editors picks scaffolding school sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Yamba bypass should be priority

        premium_icon Yamba bypass should be priority

        Letters to the Editor 'Delaying the bypass will only mean that one day it will cost significantly more'

        • 24th Feb 2020 10:59 AM
        Agitation for National Park grazing predictable

        premium_icon Agitation for National Park grazing predictable

        Opinion ‘It’s like the local hardware store asking to be allowed to expand into the local...

        • 24th Feb 2020 10:30 AM
        Mystery bird ‘virus’ being studied on the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon Mystery bird ‘virus’ being studied on the Coffs Coast

        News A mystery illness that’s striking down native birds

        IN COURT: 91 People appearing in Grafton Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 91 People appearing in Grafton Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today