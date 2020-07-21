Students invited to free online career expo

It’s the largest virtual career expo of its kind and will feature 60 exhibitors from across NSW.

STUDENTS across the Clarence Valley in Years 10-12 are invited to register for a free two-day virtual career expo this week.

Launching on Wednesday, My Journey Virtual Expo was created by Career Links and NSW Department of Education due to the impacts of COVID-19 and will focus on vocational education and training as a career path.

“COVID-19 has had such an impact on the education of our young people, we were determined to support them at this difficult time,” Career Links general manager John Purcell said.

“We were disappointed with the cancellation of the Career Expos across the state due to COVID-19, as we believe all students should have the same opportunities, regardless of external forces impacting them. This is why we’re holding My Journey Virtual Expo, to support students during this difficult time.”

Images of the virtual exhibition stands from the My Journey Virtual Expo, created by Career Links and NSW Department of Education.

One of the largest virtual career expos of its kind in NSW, the event will feature 60 exhibitors from across NSW and interstate and give students an opportunity to network and connect with employers, education providers, youth service providers and industry representatives through virtual booths, live webinars and chatrooms.

Mr Purcell said the expo has exceeded all expectations, and more than 100 schools from across the state have registered to attend.

Students need to register online ahead of the expo, which takes place on July 22-23 from 12pm to 8pm. To register, visit www.myjourney.vfairs.com.