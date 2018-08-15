Students laying the foundation for their future

STUDENTS at CHS Training are learning the skills they need to build a career in the construction industry with some unique and hands-on training focused on replicating what they would find on a work site.

CHS trainer Frank Bertoldo said students learnt in workshops designed to look like what they would find in the real world, arranged in a sequence to teach carpentry, waterproofing and tiling.

SKILL BUILDING: Construction Pathway students at CHS Training are learning in an environment that replicates what they will experience on a build site. Jarrard Potter

"We would start with them doing some fibre cement sheeting, sheeting the stud frame work-bay area prepared, then they go through the process of waterproofing and

sealing the area according to the Australian standards, then we give them some hands-on work tiling the work-bay area," Mr Bertoldo said.

"As it would take place in the real world, we give them a miniature introduction as to what would take place, so they start from initially, in one sequence, with one trade then go through another two trades to the finished product.

"We tried to make the work environment as close to the real thing as possible so what they're doing here would be very much like it is in the workforce."

Students Tim Whitby and Noah Langford said they enjoyed the hands-on experience and learning the various trades.

"It's a foot in the door for work for us and we're really learning a lot," Mr Whitby said.

CHS Training director Darren Hayes the said qualification had been running for the past 2 years and commenced with redesigning and implementing new pens, watering and feeding systems at the Rabbit Sanctuary in South Grafton.

"We commenced with 11 students and three have already sourced work in the construction industry locally," he said.