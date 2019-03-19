Menu
HAPPINESS: Students from Alligator Creek State School make a smiley face on the oval on the National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.
Students learn to say 'no way' to bullying

19th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
BULLYING. No Way! Alligator Creek State School students learnt just how to say no to bullying when they came together last week to create a huge smiley face on their school oval.

It encompassed everything they'd learnt during Friday's National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

Focusing on the use of words and body language of kindness, and helping to solve the problem rather than being a bystander, the students watched videos, filled out work sheets and had discussions with other students and teachers.

Deputy principal Sonya Wilkins said students in Year 6 painted orange rocks with a word of kindness written on them.

"All the children (at the school) had an orange piece of material and wrote a word of kindness on that," she said. "The whole class tied their orange material in a big strip."

This is the second year the school has been involved in the formal activities associated with Bullying. No Way! Day.

