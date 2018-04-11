Students making waves

MAKING WAVES: Eight-year-old Sienna Stanley and 10-year-old Jett Bourke from Gulmarrad Public School are off to the PSSA Swimming Championships in Sydney.

TWO Gulmarrad Primary School students have done the right stroke all the way to qualifying for the PSSA Swimming Championships in Sydney.

10-year-old Jett Bourke and eight-year-old Sienna Stanley will be competing today not just for their school but with the honour of representing the whole North Coast.

It's been a long process for these swimmers competing who have had to compete at their school swim carnival, in zone, in the Northern Rivers to get to this level.

Now they are travelling all the way to Homebush in Sydney.

Sports Co-ordinator David Stanger of Gulmarrad Primary School said it's an amazing effort.

"To get to let alone North Coast now to State level from such a small school, it's an experience of a lifetime.”

On March 7 their swim team travelled to Murwillumbah to compete in the North Coast Swimming Championships.

Jett qualified by coming first in the 10 years 50 metre free style, in the 8-10 years 50 metre Butterfly and the 8-10 years 200 IM.

And Sienna Stanley qualified by placing second in the eight-years 50 metre freestyle.

Sienna said she was a little nervous to compete but really excited as well.

Jett said since he had made state he has been training seven days a week, and before that he was training four to five times a week.

"Jett was the junior boys champion for the north coast and the northern rivers,” Mr Stanger said.

Jett said last year he missed out on state by a 1400th of a second and he was excited to get his chance to compete.