Students out on strike again over climate policy

Rachel Sloan, Odin Sage and Shiann Broderick at Market Square before the School Strike 4 Climate on Friday. Tim Jarrett

REFUSING to back down from calls for action on climate change, students are walking out of school again.

As part of the worldwide strike, students from around the Clarence Valley will be hitting the streets on Friday to urge political leaders to ramp up efforts to combat climate change.

Strike organiser, Shiann Broderick said the government was being shortsighted in its approval for projects like the Adani coal mine and was looking for a short term pay day over long term vision.

"Time goes on and nothing is really changing and we are not getting the action we need on the climate crisis,” she said.

"It seems like the government is not listening and is trying to make money off coal projects and not looking towards what is best for the future of the entire country and the world.”

Ms Broderick said the key demands of the students were for no new oil, coal and gas projects, 100 per cent renewable energy and exports by 2030 and funding for a just transition for workers in fossil fuel industries and their communities.

In the past some people had been critical strikes during school hours, though fellow student Rachel Sloan said the community should "be glad we are taking an interest”.

"There are a lot of people that think kids striking on a Friday is the big issue, but people have days off for horse races and that is all about gambling,” she said.

"So I don't understand why they would prefer that, rather than school kids taking a stand for their future and politics.”

The students are encouraging all community members to attend the strike which begins at 1pm at the Clarence Valley Council Chambers, Grafton where people will march through Prince St, to Market Square.