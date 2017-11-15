Students preview high school life

FEAR and anxiety has been replaced with excitement and anticipation for students at Grafton Primary School who will make the move to Grafton High School next year.

The high school, who played host to the year 6 cohort, aimed to familiarise them with the hustle and bustle of secondary school life. Though, the students were a little nervous prior to the visit.

"We were told not to mess with year 12 otherwise they'll beat us up," student Isabella Mitchell said.

Back: Caitlin Blinman, Isabella Mitchell and Sophie RoweFront: Pratham Shah, Bailey Chard, Liam Mitchell, Anneka Carlson and Shaandeep Singh Jenna Thompson

"Apparently you get a lot of assignments too so you'll be doing homework every night," classmate Bailey Chard added. "But I'm more worried about getting lost trying to go to all the different classrooms."

Fortunately, a warm welcome from the high school soon alleviated these concerns.

Students were split off into groups and assigned high school mentors who showed them around the school, answered questions and offered valuable advice for a positive start to the 2018 school year.

"Don't be scared and take every opportunity as it comes," year 10 student mentor Grace Ellis said. "It can be a really fun and rewarding place if you take advantage of what it has to offer."

The Daily Examiner captured their transition day journey. Watch their full story online.