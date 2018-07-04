Students raise money for life saving service

FLYING START: Students and Teachers having fun in red and yellow for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

MACLEAN High School fundraise for a number of charities each year, but the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter holds an important place in the hearts of the school community and on Monday the school had a mufti day fundraiser with a barbecue and special assembly.

SRC coordinator Danielle Hollis said a couple of years ago, a staff member collapsed and they had to be airlifted to hospital by the helicopter.

"Accidents happen to everyone, especially kids, potentially students, it's nice to have a few services available to us when things go wrong,” she said.

Ms Hollis added that some of the teachers give part of their pay to the helicopter service too.

"We raised about $500,” shesaid.

"A representative from the Westpac Helicopter came to talk to the students, they give a nice talk to the kids.”

Ms Hollis added that two years ago, they landed the helicopter at the school as it was heading in to be serviced so the engineering students could look through the helicopter.

"The stories they tell us are always good news stories, rescues that have been successful,” Ms Hollis said.

She added that as the SRC coordinator, she sees how keen the students are to support local charities.

"They have been really keen to do some community work,” she said.

Since 2002, the school has raised and donated over $6,500 in support of the Westpac Life Saver Helicopter.